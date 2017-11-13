Tour a New Residential High-Rise That's Uniquely "Chicago"

As a luxury rental high-rise, Landmark West Loop is comprised of 300 residences ranging from 500-square-foot studios to 1,960-square-foot penthouses, all of which have floor-to-ceiling windows with sweeping city views. The building is a modern nod to the West Loop neighborhood's industrial past, while the amenities are designed to celebrate Chicago's rich legacy as a city made up of neighborhood communities.

The living and dining area of a two-bedroom unit Photo Categories:

Get the Real Estate Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe

Developers Related Midwest worked closely with New York-based firms Morris Adjmi Architects and Reunion Goods & Services over a four-year period to bring Landmark West Loop from concept to completion.

The Cabana looks out to views of the West Loop and downtown Chicago. Photo Categories:

According to Ann Thompson, Senior Vice President of Architecture & Design at Related Midwest, their inspiration primarily stemmed from the West Loop's creative energy. She explains, "We hoped to bring to market the first residential building with a committed design and identity that captures the spirit of this dynamic neighborhood."

Warm wood and copper details, along with Tom Slazinski's dip-dyed wall, create an intimate and inviting lounge and work space. Photo Categories:

In order to create a contextual thread between the location's industrial roots and current destination as a hospitality and arts-focused hub, the team chose to use a palette of raw natural materials, such as concrete, oak, copper, blackened steel, and plywood. Thompson notes how the framework of raw concrete is "punctuated by copper accents that link all the public spaces," which is especially evident in the Living Library, an intimate communal space designed for working and gathering.

The Living Library is anchored by a copper fireplace.

"The library includes an eclectic mix of manufactured and bespoke elements that make the space both inviting and inspiring. The custom copper fireplace and millwork anchor the space. Local artist Tom Slazinski created an abstract cityscape in the form of a dip-dyed wall that runs the length of the north wall. Gravel plant beds and ipe screens blur the lines between inside and out, bringing the blue of the sky and the landscape of the outdoor deck into the room," says Thompson.



The building's lobby features Mel Bochner's "Blah Blah Blah" piece.

Visually compelling color combinations and original artwork add texture and warmth throughout the interior, while also referencing the urban renaissance that's currently taking place in the neighborhood. Along with Mel Bochner's piece in the lobby, the space boasts work by Chicago artists Tom Slazinski and Steven Haulenbeek. There's also various furnishings by Midwest-based artisans, which add to the building's local character.

Studio units start at $1,660 per month.

Studio apartments (pictured above) include custom plank flooring, spacious closets, in-unit laundry, resident-controlled Nest thermostats, and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The living room of the one-bedroom unit





The kitchen of the one-bedroom unit

All kitchens feature custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, white subway tile backsplashes, open shelving, and high-performance Bosch appliances. Additional features, such as mobile, stainless-steel islands, are available in certain plans.

The den

Chicago is a city that's rooted in a legacy of neighborhoods and community, and the amenity spaces of Landmark West Loop are specifically designed so that the concept of "home" extends beyond the unit's walls.

Fire pit and pool area