This Group Is Reimagining the Future of Boutique Hotels
Chicago–based Aparium Hotel Group is investing in communities and celebrating local heritage, one vibrantly reimagined building...
Julia Brenner
A Dramatic Hotel in Northern Italy Is a Hiker's Refuge
Hidden in the alpine region of South Tyrol, Italy, Hotel Bühelwirt is a stunning, modern take on the hiking hotel.
Julia Brenner
A Prefab Cabin in New Hampshire Is a Magnificent Mountain Retreat
Perched atop a soaring granite outcropping, I-Kanda Architects' Cabin on a Rock is a modernist hideaway.
Julia Brenner
Without a Buyer, This Frank Lloyd Wright Building Will Be Destroyed in 3 Days
The Lockridge Medical Center will be demolished on January 10, 2018—and it will be the first viable Wright design to be lost in...
Julia Brenner
A Silver Lake Home Built in 1939 Is Renovated From Top to Bottom
A prewar house in Los Angeles is extensively renovated to enhance lakeside views and create a fresh, modern aesthetic.
Julia Brenner
A Renovated Hawaiian Beach House From the 1950s Asks $1.79M
Located just steps away from Maui's sandy beaches, this 1950s-era home for sale blends vintage charm with modern sophistication.
Julia Brenner