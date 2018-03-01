Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
Julia Brenner
Follow
Latest
30
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
See All
This Group Is Reimagining the Future of Boutique Hotels
Chicago–based Aparium Hotel Group is investing in communities and celebrating local heritage, one vibrantly reimagined building...
Julia Brenner
A Dramatic Hotel in Northern Italy Is a Hiker's Refuge
Hidden in the alpine region of South Tyrol, Italy, Hotel Bühelwirt is a stunning, modern take on the hiking hotel.
Julia Brenner
A Prefab Cabin in New Hampshire Is a Magnificent Mountain Retreat
Perched atop a soaring granite outcropping, I-Kanda Architects' Cabin on a Rock is a modernist hideaway.
Julia Brenner
Without a Buyer, This Frank Lloyd Wright Building Will Be Destroyed in 3 Days
The Lockridge Medical Center will be demolished on January 10, 2018—and it will be the first viable Wright design to be lost in...
Julia Brenner
A Silver Lake Home Built in 1939 Is Renovated From Top to Bottom
A prewar house in Los Angeles is extensively renovated to enhance lakeside views and create a fresh, modern aesthetic.
Julia Brenner
A Renovated Hawaiian Beach House From the 1950s Asks $1.79M
Located just steps away from Maui's sandy beaches, this 1950s-era home for sale blends vintage charm with modern sophistication.
Julia Brenner