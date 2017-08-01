Subscribe
Stories
A Breezy Midcentury Renovation in the Hollywood Hills
For this 1957 Fickett, a closed off kitchen gets thoughtfully reimagined with the help of Dan Brunn Architecture and Bosch Home...
Presented by
Dwell
and
Bosch Home Appliances
Designed to Disappear: The Case For the Minimal Kitchen
Brought together by a shared heritage in Bauhaus principles, architect Dan Brunn and Bosch carry the torch for simple, clean, and...
Presented by
Dwell
and
Bosch Home Appliances
Bosch Brings Refined European Design to the Kitchen
Steeped in the principles of Bauhaus, Bosch kitchen appliances prize functionality without sacrificing beauty.
Presented by
Dwell
and
Bosch Home Appliances
Bosch's Streamlined Kitchen and Laundry Appliances Are Made for Small Spaces
Designed specifically for compact living, Bosch's line of 24" appliances fits seamlessly into the modern kitchen and laundry room.
Presented by
Dwell
and
Bosch Home Appliances