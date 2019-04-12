A Gorgeous, Off-Grid Guesthouse Perches Lightly on a California Ranch
By Jenny Xie –
On an undulating stretch of California coastline, a hidden guesthouse runs free of the grid.
As they approach, visitors to Steve and Margaret Cegelski’s new guesthouse north of Santa Barbara might be momentarily confused. Their quarters are hidden from sight, tucked under the lip of a hill, with a green roof as camouflage. It’s not until they descend a concrete staircase dividing a sunken two-volume structure that they see their accommodations, not to mention the spectacular view of the coastline straight ahead.
