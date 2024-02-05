I’ll Never Be Ashamed of My Everything Chair

Welcome to The Trend Times, a column that explores design fads in the age of doomscrolling.

When I first moved in with my now-husband, we were blessed to have nearly identical taste. There was no heated conversation about the couch. We somehow had complimentary Le Creuset colors. The mutual passion for tchotchkes was almost uncanny. But there was one thing he vetoed from our bedroom that I couldn’t get past, and I wondered how he’d functioned for three decades without one. Doesn’t everyone need an "Everything Chair"? This question has been explored again and again, the assumption being that this type of chair is an eyesore to be managed and not a welcome addition to a room. This never seemed to bother me; my whole life, my Everything Chair, sometimes called a Clothes Chair, has been one of my favorite bedroom objects. It’s typically some kind of lounge chair—though desk or dining can also work!—that sits in the corner of the room unassumingly. What it looks like isn’t super important, as it’s often obscured, and rarely used for sitting. But it serves a clear function: collecting items temporarily. Everything from laundry, tomorrow's workout set or an extra blanket can be strewn across it for easy access. It’s the perfect place for clothes, like jeans, that you’ve worn once. They aren’t quite clean enough to go back in the drawer but they're also not ready for a wash. There’s simply no other place in the house that serves this same function. The best thing about the chair is it appeals to everyone: both the bedrotter who doesn’t want to put anything away, and the hyper-organized early riser who lays out their work outfit in advance. On TikTok, some users have taken to calling it their "Depression Chair," as it’s a constant that brings them comfort and ease when they’re struggling to function.

Using a chair in this way seems to elicit shame and perhaps that’s why they aren’t marketed explicitly (anymore—more on that later). They seem to signal laziness or messiness. Related to minimalism’s stranglehold on our culture and popular practices like the Mari Kondo method, content about them frequently aims to help you solve the problem of having one. The Chair is an eyesore that must be done away with. Frequent suggestions are to use one that contains storage or bins (essentially a dresser?) instead.