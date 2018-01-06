IDEO Founder David Kelley Asks $13.5M For His Ettore Sottsass-Designed Masterpiece
Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect a price drop from $14,995,000 to $13,500,000.
Silicon Valley may seem like an unlikely setting for a home designed by the Italian designer and architect Ettore Sottsass, but the upscale enclave of Woodside, California, boasts one of the three Sottsass-created residences in the United States. It was no easy feat to pull off—built for David Kelley, founder and chairman of global design consultancy IDEO and the Stanford d.school, the building was subject to conservative codes meant to preserve the area’s small-town character. In the end, the restrictions only galvanized Sottsass’s creativity. The 6,000-square-foot, three-bedroom house is reminiscent of a village with six linked pavilions, each a different shape, material, and color. The circa-2000 structure is not only an unadulterated expression of the Memphis Group’s founder’s design philosophy, but also a reflection of Sottsass and Kelley’s friendship.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
It was Kelley’s wife who first scouted the five-acre property, drawn by the existing equestrian center complete with a barn, riding ring, and stables. The opportunity to build a house of his own led Kelley to approach Sottsass in 1996, presenting him with a book of writing and photos he’d compiled. "[Ettore] kind of thumbed through it very casually and said, ‘This is a house about the past. Let’s build a house for the present,’" Kelley wrote for Surface. "My brief was wasted completely."
Unlike the colorful volumes Sottsass designed for a couple in Maui, the Kelley Residence melds with the landscape and uses natural materials in accordance with local code, though the diverse material palette—stucco, shingles, brick, tile, wood, and steel—is an unconventional turn. The pavilions, each serving a different purpose, are playfully shaped: a green house modeled after the Monopoly piece holds the children’s rooms, and a Quonset hut lends inspiring height to the office. In an interview with The New York Times, Sottsass explains the thinking behind the disparate structures: "Because sometimes you have happy moments. Sometimes you want to look outside. Sometimes you want to cry, so you want to stay in a dark room. Sometimes you live with a lot of people. For different moments, you design different spaces."
The city capped the total square footage, so Sottsass manipulated outdoor terraces to extend the home into its surroundings, and used a glass-ceiling atrium to smooth the transition from interior to exterior space. Remarkably, the Milan-based designer had only visited the site once, though his experience with California guided his efforts: in 1961, he had spent several months at the Stanford hospital, receiving state-of-the-art treatment funded by his employer, Olivetti. While residing in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sottsass not only befriended Beat Generation members Allen Ginsberg and Neal Cassady, stoking each of their countercultural ideas, but also internalized a feel for the landscape and lifestyle.
Kelley invested his total trust in Sottsass. Most of the furniture in the residence is custom-made as well. Built in an Italian gymnasium, the pieces were then disassembled and shipped to the site, where the same craftsmen lived for a few months to put everything back together. The resulting abode is an immersive, exuberant experience. "The whole concept keeps you a bit off-balance," says Michael Dreyfus, CEO of Dreyfus Sotheby’s International Realty. "That theme is carried throughout the home in the odd angles and giant outside knobs on the cabinets—these things that are odd but utilitarian. It’s a very pleasant home to live in. What first makes you cock your head becomes a fun energy."
"It’s a very pleasant home to live in. What first makes you cock your head becomes a fun energy." - Michael Dreyfus
The Kelley Residence is on the market for $13,500,000—and dozens of Sottsass originals spanning furniture, sculptures, and sketches are available as well. For more information, visit the property website.
Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.