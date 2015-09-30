How Working in Home Automation Inspired One Developer to Rethink Smart Tech

Entrepreneur Shaun Springer turned 15 years of smart home experience into Astro, a hardware startup that aims to simplify the high-tech home. Here, he shares the revelation that changed his view of the smart home business.
After working for one of the biggest names in home automation left Shaun Springer feeling frustrated by the industry's inefficiences and high cost of entry, he set out to create hardware solutions targeted to urban apartment dwellers. Astro's first product, Twist, an integrated AirPlay speaker and LED light bulb, is currently available for pre-order.
At Dwell on Design NY, Springer will join Ted Booth of Honeywell User Experience and Honeywell Connected Home for the conversation "How Smart is the Smart Home, Really?" on Sunday, October 4 from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
