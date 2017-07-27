How to Prepare Your Bathroom for Overnight Guests

Whether you have a separate bathroom or will be sharing your own, there are a few things you can do to make your visitors feel completely comfortable in the loo. Here are 8 tips and some of our favorite bathroom toiletries to boot…

1. Plenty of Basics

A basket stored discreetly near the toilet keeps extra toilet paper out of sight but easily accessible; Source: Casa Tres

Dedicate a few complete sets of Parachute’s Classic Towels for guests’ use only; Source: Nicole LaMotte/Parachute

We can all agree that having a beautiful set of guest bed linens is a must, but are your guest Towels up to par? A freshly laundered stack of Bath Towels, easily accessible Hand Towels and a few extra Washcloths go a long way. Make sure you also have towel bars and a hamper accessible so they know where to hang and then toss their used Bath products.

3. A Luxe Robe

Go the extra mile and provide a robe for your guests; Source: Roomed

One of our favorite things about staying in a luxury hotel is the sumptuous white robe waiting in the closet. Go the extra mile and purchase one or two Bathrobes for visitors, then hang them on wooden hangers in their room.

4. Soy Candles

Two candles and a small plant make a lovely vignette; Source: Pencil and Paper Co.

Adding a softly scented natural candle to your bathroom is another thoughtful touch. Choose a candle with a more neutral smell for guests who might have a sensitive olfactory system. Keep some matchbooks nearby (we suggest vintage books or matches from nearby establishments you love). Light the candle right before your guests arrive – they’ll feel less shy about reigniting it later, maybe for a bath.

5. Special Extras

Fresh blooms and a fancy toothbrush will make your guests feel welcome; Source: Anna Hepfer Designs

To offer your guests a truly exceptional stay, invest in a few toiletries and cosmetics they’ll likely need but might not bring. Keep them on the bathroom counter so visitors know to help themselves. We’re talking special extras here, like these: Toothbrush



Make-up wipes



Body lotion



Hairbrush



Sunscreen



Travel packs of common medications 6. First Aid Kit

A clearly labeled first aid kit is an essential in every bathroom; Source: Domino

A first aid kit is one of those items that you don’t really think about…until you desperately need it. While it’s not necessary to have this out in the open, you should definitely store one (perhaps under the sink or stylishly on the wall) just in case. 7. Bubble Bath

Display an assortment of bath accoutrement near the tub for guests to indulge; Source: Jessie Webster

If you have a nice bathtub (claw foot for the win!), keep some sustainable bubble bath or DIY salts on hand for use. Display these items together in a basket next to the tub for easy access.

8. Inspiring Magazines and Easy Reads

We love how this bathroom’s ample reading material doubles as statement decor; Source: Decoist