7 Design Tips For a Chef-Worthy Kitchen

If boiling eggs is not your forte, and you'd much rather eat out than experiment with new recipes, then a basic kitchen may be all you need. But if you’re serious about cooking and love nothing more than spending hours trying out new dishes that'll impress guests at your next dinner party, then here are some elements to incorporate for a professional-grade kitchen. 1. The Magic Triangle When planning the layout for your kitchen, refer to the "kitchen work triangle" with the cooking area, sink, and refrigerator at its three points. Though modern kitchens have evolved, and it is sometimes geometrically impossible to abide by this configuration (for example, in a single wall kitchen), the triangle is a good concept to keep in mind when designing to maximize functionality and ease of movement.

2. Two Sinks Install two sinks so that you can clean fruits and vegetables in one while washing or stacking used pots and pans in the other. Ensure that the sink is deep and the faucets are high, so you don’t have to worry about water splashing onto the countertop as you strain your pasta or wash your dishes.

3. Plenty of Durable Work Counters As a home chef, you’ll be engaged in many food preparation tasks, so think about how to maximize counter space. Surface counters made of quartz, laminates, and solid surfaces are good choices for their durability, and antibacterial and anti-staining properties. Such surfaces are ideal for areas where you’ll do the most peeling, chopping, and blending.

4. Built-In Appliances Integrated appliances are your best bet for freeing up space, hiding unsightly electrical cords, and getting a clean, streamlined look. Wherever possible, choose built-in ovens, dishwashers, coffee machines, microwaves, and pullout fridges. This will help free up more counter space and also make your kitchen look much more inviting.

5. Good Lighting A bright kitchen is not only healthier for your eyes, it also makes preparing food safer and will probably put you in a cheerier mood. Locate your kitchen close to windows or incorporate skylights to increase the amount of natural light it receives. When choosing light fixtures, consider ambient lights, task lights, and accent lights. Use down lights to prevent glare and shadows, strip lighting under cabinets, and wide-rimmed pendant lights above the bar or island counter.



6. Ample and Intelligent Storage Easy and intuitive access to a large pantry, spice racks, pots and pans, utensils, dinnerware, and cutlery can make all the difference when you're preparing a feast for a large group. Consider storage systems such as the On/Off Monoblock by Boffi, which holds all your kitchen basics neatly and beautifully like a secret armoire.

On/Off Monoblock by Boffi

7. Wine Storage Facilities Good food isn't complete without great wine, so consider including wine storage facilities such as this Perlick wine cooler with blue LED lighting to keep your prized bottles in optimal condition.