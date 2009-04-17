View Photos
Cardenio Petrucci on Kitchens of the Future
Cardenio Petrucci has seen the kitchen assume increasing prominence, to the point where it’s akin to a piece of fine furniture.
"A new Boffi system called the On/Off Monoblock holds everything, then closes with the push of a button into a kind of armoire," says Petrucci, who sees clutter concealment gaining in stature, along with green solutions. "Boffi uses about 98 percent recycled materials, and a new Piero Lissoni design incorporates beautiful wooden planks from salvaged buildings." While Boffi and others offer composting options—from under-the-sink to a countertop hole that connects to an airtight container—"this is still a very tough sell here. Clearly, people have some catching up to do!"
