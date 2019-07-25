How to Buy a Shipping Container
Exclusive + Shipping Containers

How to Buy a Shipping Container

Add to
Like
Share
By Winifred Bird
You've decided to join the shipping container revolution. Your plans are drawn up, your site is prepared, and your welding torch is ready to transform a discarded steel box into the durable, stylish, and sustainable home of your dreams. Now what? To help you get started, we asked architects, DIY home builders, and shipping container experts from around the world for their inside tips on bringing home the best possible container for your building needs.

The first step, they agree, is to find a reputable distributor. "Shipping companies don’t want people calling them for one or ten containers. They prefer to sell to dealers," says Barry Naef, director of the ISBU Association (ISBU stands for intermodal steel building units, the term for containers used specifically for construction). He recommends checking the extensive international list of dealers on the Eco Green Sources website. And don’t despair if you live far from the ocean. Thanks to a network of inland distribution hubs, says Naef, "there are as many [containers] in the mid-U.S. and Canada as there are at the ports, at nearly the same prices." A dealer can help arrange for overland transport of your container via 18-wheeler truck.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.

Try Dwell+ for Free

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Introducing Dwell+

Learn More

Exclusive Home Tours

Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.

Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.

The Dwell Archive

Dig into years of Dwell magazine.

Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.

Sourcebook

The definitive list of products and professionals.

Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.