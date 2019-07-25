How to Buy a Shipping Container

The first step, they agree, is to find a reputable distributor. "Shipping companies don’t want people calling them for one or ten containers. They prefer to sell to dealers," says Barry Naef, director of the ISBU Association (ISBU stands for intermodal steel building units, the term for containers used specifically for construction). He recommends checking the extensive international list of dealers on the Eco Green Sources website. And don’t despair if you live far from the ocean. Thanks to a network of inland distribution hubs, says Naef, "there are as many [containers] in the mid-U.S. and Canada as there are at the ports, at nearly the same prices." A dealer can help arrange for overland transport of your container via 18-wheeler truck.