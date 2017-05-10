10 Modular Dwellings That Break Away From Traditional Building Practices

Consequently, each space is designed for an intended use and are most commonly separated by a wall. As with all architectural typologies though, anomalies exist—spatial oddities, or if you will, multifaceted spaces that can coexist in a structure. Introducing modular spaces allows separate structures to act as their own entities, and at the same time, function together as a cohesive whole.



Take a look at these modular homes, which explore different examples of how architecture can be arranged as a series of interconnected volumes. The 10 projects below demonstrate how a series of interconnected spaces can culminate in a unique, all-encompassing abode.

Situated on a five-acre site in Desert Hot Springs, this abode is oriented to best capture views of San Jacinto peak and the surrounding mountains. Large open spaces visually connect the indoor and outdoor spaces, as the structure extends through the landscape with additional covered outdoor living areas.