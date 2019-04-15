Seeing Double

"My life’s always been strictly urban," says Anna Gor, director of the Arsenal National Centre of Contemporary Art in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. In 2015, as a bit of a lifestyle experiment, she bought a lot in front of her friend’s holiday cottage outside the city. Finding inspiration in a lesson by Russian architect Mikhail Labazov, she decided to create "a small shelter for [her] favorite pursuits": reading, entertaining, and arranging flowers.