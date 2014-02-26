Estonian Designer’s Tiny Geometric Cabin

The rhombic dodecahedron may not sound cozy, but the NOA Cabin concept by Estonian designer Jaanus Orgusaar makes this shape, this basis of his intriguing housing concept, into something positively inviting. The cabin utilizes a shape found in nature (garnet, honeybee hives, diamonds) to create 270-square-foot modules that give the impression of a rounded interior due to a lack of acute angles. In a release about the cabin’s construction, Orgusaar says it gives the interior an "almost sacral feeling to its round space,"