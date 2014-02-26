Estonian Designer’s Tiny Geometric Cabin
Cabins

Estonian Designer’s Tiny Geometric Cabin

By Patrick Sisson
Designer-inventor Jaanus Orgusaar’s modular, hexagonal housing concept creates space in geometric patterns.

The rhombic dodecahedron may not sound cozy, but the NOA Cabin concept by Estonian designer Jaanus Orgusaar makes this shape, this basis of his intriguing housing concept, into something positively inviting. The cabin utilizes a shape found in nature (garnet, honeybee hives, diamonds) to create 270-square-foot modules that give the impression of a rounded interior due to a lack of acute angles. In a release about the cabin’s construction, Orgusaar says it gives the interior an "almost sacral feeling to its round space,"

Jaanus Orgusaar's NOA cabin in the Virumaa region of Estonia is currently used as a summer cottage.

Orgusaar built the structure a few years ago, in a clearing near a pine and fir forest in the Virumaa region of Estonia, as a summer home for his family. Made from sustainable materials by the Woodland Homes construction company, the building boasts warm interior walls painted with limestone paste, and a wooden exterior dyes with iron oxide. It’s currently just the right size for Orgusaar’s family, but easily expands with another module.

Jaanus Orgusaar's NOA cabin in the Virumaa region of northeast Estonia. The structure rests on three feet, so it doesn't require a foundation.

Jaanus Orgusaar's NOA cabin in the Virumaa region of Estonia. The home was built near a 200-year-old forest and made out of sustainable materials.

The interior of Jaanus Orgusaar's NOA cabin in the Virumaa region of Estonia. The walls were first plastered with limestone paste, then painted with cottage-cheese paint.

The interior of Jaanus Orgusaar's NOA cabin in the Virumaa region of Estonia. The unique shape of the dwelling creates a very open interior.

The interior of Jaanus Orgusaar's NOA cabin in the Virumaa region of Estonia. The wide windows provide a great view of the surroundings.

Jaanus Orgusaar's NOA cabin in the Virumaa region of Estonia. With the building's unique shape, it's easy to add another module and expand.

Jaanus Orgusaar's NOA cabin in the Virumaa region of Estonia.

Construction photo of the NOA cabin.

One of the original models for the NOA cabin.

