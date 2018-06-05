This Sleek Travel Trailer Is Practically a Cabin on Wheels

From its black corrugated siding and streamlined modern profile, to its white-washed pine walls and plentiful windows, the team at Land Ark RV has without a doubt outdone themselves with Drake, their latest model.



At $139,900, this thoughtfully-designed camper is far from your average camper. Featuring a kitchen, full-size bathtub/shower, plenty of storage, and enough room to sleep up to six, the Drake offers all the essentials of a home in as little as 357 square feet.