An Antwerp Apartment Captures the Spirit of the Belle Époque
When interior designer Anouk Taeymans found an apartment in a 1914 Belle Époque building, she felt an instant connection to the space. Sited in a hip pocket of the city that features plenty of cool new restaurants and cafes, the 3,179-square-foot flat boasted sensational historic details.
Thanks to its variety of stunning Art Nouveau features such as stucco moldings, fireplaces with geometric lines, etched glass panels, and stained-glass windows, the unit was beautifully anchored it to its Belle Époque origins. So, without little hesitation, Taeymans lovingly remodeled the space to spotlight its original charming character.
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"I had rented a fully furnished house from the Belle Époque period before, and I always imagined how it would look like if I could decorate it in my own style, and I finally got the chance when I found this property," says Taeymans, who is an engineer-architect by training.
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Project Credits:
Interior design: Anouk Taeymans
Photographer: Jan Verlinde/Living House
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