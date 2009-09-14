Subscribe
James Nestor
Stories
Modernist Rural Getaway in Poland
In southwest Poland, architect Robert Konieczny, of KWK Promes, raises the roof—with sod intact—on Jacek Perkowski’s modernist...
James Nestor
Like a Rock
When it comes to great product design, the material is often the message. Matuse’s wetsuits prove why.
James Nestor
Product Developments
We asked three product designers from three different fields what the future holds. Oddly, none of them mentioned crystal balls.
James Nestor
Buyer Beware
Bad design can be not just unattractive but unhealthy. Steer clear of this trio of second-rate offerings.
James Nestor
Best Buy
Good design isn’t inextricably wed to a high price tag. These classic designs run the gamut of types and prices.
James Nestor
An Introduction to Product Design
Last night I went to a corner liquor store to buy some toothpaste.
James Nestor