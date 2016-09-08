Hiding Out in Montana's Rocky Mountains
Hiding Out in Montana's Rocky Mountains

By Paige Alexus
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most captivating design and architecture shots of the week.

When adventure photographer @itsbigben was shooting for The Cabin Chronicles, he sent us this photo of a lodge he found in Glacier National Park. Perched on top of a waterfall, it sits across the street from a beach in Montana’s Rocky Mountains.  

