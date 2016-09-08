View Photos
Hiding Out in Montana's Rocky Mountains
By Paige Alexus –
Each week, we tap into Dwell's Instagram community to bring you the most captivating design and architecture shots of the week.
When adventure photographer @itsbigben was shooting for The Cabin Chronicles, he sent us this photo of a lodge he found in Glacier National Park. Perched on top of a waterfall, it sits across the street from a beach in Montana’s Rocky Mountains.
