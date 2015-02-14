Head to 1960s Japan via AvroKO-Designed Restaurant in Chicago's West Loop

Adam Farmerie, one of AvroKO's four partners, outlines the aesthetic influence for the space: "All of us have been spent a good amount of time in Tokyo and Kyoto, and they are cities that would take many decades to truly understand and absorb, even at a surface level. The subtleties in the cultural shifts of the post WWII era are still present there though, and we were interested in studying and re-interpreting the physical manifestations of that narrow swath of Japanese history."