View Photos
Head to 1960s Japan via AvroKO-Designed Restaurant in Chicago's West Loop
Add to
Like
Share
By Kelsey Keith –
AvroKO—the hospitality design firm with serious muscle—expands its growing empire with an inaugural project in Chicago, Momotaro. Here's Dwell's take on the one-of-a-kind restaurant interior.
AvroKO—run by partners Greg Bradshaw, Adam Farmerie, Kristina O'Neal, and William Harris—handles all elements of design for a client, from graphics to interior design to lighting, and even menus. Their entry into the Chicago design comes via Momotaro, a massive izakaya-style Japanese restaurant in the city's former warehouse-packed West Loop district.
Get the Dwell Travel Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Momotaro Chicago
820 W Lake Street
Chicago, Illinois 60607
312-733-4818