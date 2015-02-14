AvroKO worked with Boka Restaurant Group on Momotaro, the design firm's first-ever project in the Windy City. For a reprieve from the dark woods and polished luster of the dining room, take a break in the blue-and-white tile-lined bathroom area. It pays homage to Japan's history of ceramic production, while at the same time, says partner Kristina O'Neal, "We were inspired by an era of Japanese history called the Economic Miracle, a period of time right after World War II in which the Japanese embraced a number of western ideas to rebuild their economy."