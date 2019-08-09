Greener Grass

As the setting sun shines on the Cascade mountains in the near distance, Debra Peat and Ian Jones’s Seattle home catches the last rays of light. A soft hum of voices filters through the central courtyard and open living spaces. Ian grills a fillet of salmon, adding sprigs of rosemary and thyme from the garden, and dinner guests mingle under generous overhangs and covered breezeways. "The home is really exciting, because you don’t usually see this kind of outdoor space in an urban setting," says designer Eric Walter of local firm mw|works. "And certainly not in the Pacific Northwest."