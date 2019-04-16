The tricked-out outdoor kitchen features a fleet of appliances from Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet. The company's K750HB Hybrid Fire Grill anchors the space and offers burners and a grill that can be fueled with wood or charcoal. An Energy Star–rated outdoor refrigerator and ample weatherproof storage ensures that all cooking and prep can take place on the deck—no running back and forth between inside and out.

"It's a wonderful kitchen," says Burgum. "One of the things I've appreciated the most is a full venting system over the grill. Being able to pull the heat and the smoke away when you're grilling is a key. The team anticipated the need for a refrigerator and the two burner stove. There isn't anything you can't cook up there—maybe just a cake!"

Photo by: David Bowman