Black Gables Give a Filmmaker’s Venice Beach Home a Dramatic Edge
Ras-a studio plants a dwelling and an ADU on a wide Los Angeles lot while preserving its beloved avocado tree.
Text by
After chasing various creative pursuits in New York City and London, Emily and Gui Borchert were ready to settle down and start a family. The marketing professional and the filmmaker dreamed of a quiet, perpetually sunny neighborhood, which brought them to Venice Beach, California, in 2013.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Kelly Dawson
Contributor
Kelly Dawson is a writer in Los Angeles who has been contributing to Dwell's print and online publications since 2015. Follow her on Instagram @kellydawsonwrites.
Published