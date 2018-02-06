Get Back to Basics by Staying at One of These Modern Cabins
Vacation Homes + Cabins

Get Back to Basics by Staying at One of These Modern Cabins

By Michele Koh Morollo
If you love nature and the great outdoors, but aren’t keen on roughing it up in a tent, then consider renting one of these well-designed cabins that will immerse you in nature while providing the conveniences you need to feel at home.
Designed by Canadian workshop Form and Forest, this angular house located on the Blaeberry River near Golden, British Columbia, has a living room with vaulted ceilings that looks out to 180-degree views of the forest, mountain, and rivers.&nbsp;

In Vaðlaheiði near Akureyri, the capital of North Iceland, these three modern cabins place you in the midst of nature, where you can watch the Northern Lights in the winter, and the midnight sun in summer.

Just 10 minutes away from Quebec’s popular ski area, Le Massif de Charlevoix, this Scandinavian-inspired cabin is much larger than it looks—it can accommodate up to 14 guests comfortably.

Set high in the desert of Yucca Valley, California, this pre-engineered steel cabin is part of an environmentally-conscious design system that was created by Blue Sky Building Systems and o2 Architecture.

Elqui Domos, a hotel in Chile’s Elqui Valley, offers "observatory rooms"—triple-level wooden cabins on the upper slope of the land that offer direct views of the dramatic scenery.

Sited on 20 acres of private land near Yosemite in the Sierra National Forest, these classic A-frame cabins have full-height glass windows, floating staircases, and tatami rooms with futon beds. &nbsp;

Salix summerhouse is part of Re:Hof Rutenberg, a former vicarage in the bucolic Uckermark area near Berlin that was transformed into a boutique vacation property. Designed by architect Peter Grundmann, the Salix cabin is built with panoramic windows and a glass-encased "bed-cube" that offers spectacular views of the surrounding paddocks.

This compact, environmentally-friendly studio on the west coast of Scotland’s Isle of Skye was designed by Rural Design Architects and is perfect for escaping to a remote site.

Part cabin, part tree house, and covered in slate and wood, Tree Snake House in Portugal’s Pedras Salgadas Park was designed by architect Luís Rebelo de Andrade and has windows that offer prime views of the forest and the starlit sky.

Surrounded by forest and meadows, this minimalist cabin in Lettele, Netherlands, is a prefab project by Dutch designers Arno Schuurs and Paulien van Noort. The smart and sustainable layout incorporates large windows that bring in the outdoors. Materials such as untreated Oregon pine planks, oak fishbone flooring, concrete, and raw steel were used to keep the construction footprint low.&nbsp;

