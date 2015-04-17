Get an Advance Look at the Amazing Residences on Dwell's Brooklyn Home Tour
View Photos

Get an Advance Look at the Amazing Residences on Dwell's Brooklyn Home Tour

By Dwell
From Bushwick to Park Slope, we scoured Brooklyn to find the most modern residences for the Dwell Brooklyn Home Tour on Saturday, May 9th. Click through the slideshow for a sneak peek, and don't forget to reserve your ticket well in advance.

Join us on this self-guided tour through Brooklyn's abodes on Saturday, May 9, 10AM-4PM. This is your chance to step inside the city's most modern private homes, from a multifamily building in Bushwick, to a townhouse renovation in Williamsburg, to a Park Slope row house redesign. 

Get an Advance Look at the Amazing Residences on Dwell's Brooklyn Home Tour - Photo 1 of 10 -

Architect Alex Gil and his wife, Claudia DeSimio, affixed a 750-square-foot addition to the roof of a 19th century Williamsburg townhouse, transforming their cramped third-floor apartment into a modern duplex.

Dwell Home Tours are incredibly popular, have limited capacity, and will sell out!  Don’t wait—reserve a spot today.

Get an Advance Look at the Amazing Residences on Dwell's Brooklyn Home Tour - Photo 2 of 10 -

The duplex’s lower level, formerly a railroad apartment, was conjoined with its neighbor and reconfigured to meet the rooftop addition.

We've also compiled suggestions of where to stop for a coffee, bite, or shopping break in the neighborhoods of the tour below!

Get an Advance Look at the Amazing Residences on Dwell's Brooklyn Home Tour - Photo 3 of 10 -

Architect Alex Gil and his wife, Claudia DeSimio, affixed a 750-square-foot addition to the roof of a 19th-century Williamsburg townhouse, transforming their cramped third-floor apartment into a modern duplex. The original fireplace remains, but has been stripped down to exposed brick, as have the surrounding walls, creating an almost wainscot-like design of exposed brick with flat white drywall above.

Greepoint:

Get an Advance Look at the Amazing Residences on Dwell's Brooklyn Home Tour - Photo 4 of 10 -

Leone Design Studio transformed James Darrow and Monica Folch's three-unit apartment building in Park Slope into a luminous single family home.

  • Glasserie: Mediterranean fare & cocktails 
  • Paulie Gee’s: Pizza
  • Ovenly:  Inventive sweet, salty & spicy treats 
  • Peter Pan Donut Pastry Shop: Donuts and coffee
  • Five Leaves: Coffee/brunch
Get an Advance Look at the Amazing Residences on Dwell's Brooklyn Home Tour - Photo 5 of 10 -

The architects introduced a two story “light slot" to filter natural light throughout the townhouse, creating an airy sensation even in the heart of the home.

Williamsburg

Get an Advance Look at the Amazing Residences on Dwell's Brooklyn Home Tour - Photo 6 of 10 -

Large, rear-facing windows connect Darrow and Folch's kitchen to the backyard.

  • Delaware and Hudson:  Farm-to-table lunch, brunch, and dinner
  • Rye:  Restaurant with pre-Prohibition era décor Rye is a hidden gem
  • Sweet Chick:  Southern comfort food restaurant with cocktails
  • Momofuku Milk Bar:  Milkshakes, cookies, and sweets
  • Open Air Modern:  Furniture shop
  • A&G Merch:  Furniture shop
  • Beam:  Home furnishings
Get an Advance Look at the Amazing Residences on Dwell's Brooklyn Home Tour - Photo 7 of 10 -

Trout House, the Bushwick residence of two partners at architecture and urban design firm Thread Collective, embodies their quest to build sustainable, elegant housing in a dense urban environment.

Bushwick

Get an Advance Look at the Amazing Residences on Dwell's Brooklyn Home Tour - Photo 8 of 10 -

The first floor of the Trout House, which is occupied by Thread’s offices, connects to the private areas via a spiral staircase.

  • Café Ghia:  European-style cafe
  • Roberta’s: Wood-fired pizzas.
  • Northeast Kingdom:  New American meals with a basement for snacks & drinks
Get an Advance Look at the Amazing Residences on Dwell's Brooklyn Home Tour - Photo 9 of 10 -

The roof is planted with native meadow grasses and features an impressive solar array.

Fort Greene

Buy your ticket for the Brooklyn Home Tour now, and visit these houses and more on Saturday, May 9th.

  • Walter’s:  American eatery
  • Roman’s:  Locally sourced, daily changing New American small plates
  • Martha:  Creative American cooking with an Asian influence
  • La Bagel Delight: Hand-rolled bagels & spreads, plus hot & cold sandwiches & subs
  • The Brooklyn Flea:  Saturday open-air market with antiques, vintage clothes, crafts & street food
  • French Garment Cleaners Co.:  Boutique carrying an assortment of high-end fashion for men and women

Prospect Heights

  • Ample Hills Creamery:  Ice cream

Park Slope/Gowanus

  • Buttermilk Bakeshop: Bakery featuring all types of sweets, cakes and ice creams
  • L'Albero Gelato: Italian cafe with housemade gelato, pastries, panini, espresso & wine
  • Talde: Creative Pan-Asian menu
  • Lot 2:  New American menu & cocktails
  • Four & Twenty Blackbirds: Cozy bakery & cafe with handmade pies
  • Applewood:  New American cuisine served in a relaxed setting
  • D'mai Urban Spa: Small but elegant nail care offering organic alternatives

Red Hook

  • Hometown Barbeque: Rustic counter-service with slowly smoked meats, craft beer & live music on weekends.
  • Red Hook Winery
  • Cacao Prieto: Chocolate maker & liquor distillery
  • Baked: Quaint bakeshop with cookies, brownies, cakes & breakfast pastries
  • Home/Made:  Veggie-heavy New American small plates 
  • Red Hook Lobster Pound:  Casual eatery offering seafood dishes including lobster rolls & clam chowder
  • Defonte’s Sandwich Shop:  Sandwich shop featuring heroes stuffed with fried eggplant or chicken parmesan
  • Foxy and Winston:  Whimsical stationary, textile shop, and home goods
  • Van Brunt Shopping Strip: Crafts, vintage, and highly acclaimed eating and drinking options