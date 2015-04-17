View Photos
Get an Advance Look at the Amazing Residences on Dwell's Brooklyn Home Tour
By Dwell –
From Bushwick to Park Slope, we scoured Brooklyn to find the most modern residences for the Dwell Brooklyn Home Tour on Saturday, May 9th. Click through the slideshow for a sneak peek, and don't forget to reserve your ticket well in advance.
Join us on this self-guided tour through Brooklyn's abodes on Saturday, May 9, 10AM-4PM. This is your chance to step inside the city's most modern private homes, from a multifamily building in Bushwick, to a townhouse renovation in Williamsburg, to a Park Slope row house redesign.
Dwell Home Tours are incredibly popular, have limited capacity, and will sell out! Don’t wait—reserve a spot today.
We've also compiled suggestions of where to stop for a coffee, bite, or shopping break in the neighborhoods of the tour below!
Greepoint:
- Glasserie: Mediterranean fare & cocktails
- Paulie Gee’s: Pizza
- Ovenly: Inventive sweet, salty & spicy treats
- Peter Pan Donut Pastry Shop: Donuts and coffee
- Five Leaves: Coffee/brunch
Williamsburg
- Delaware and Hudson: Farm-to-table lunch, brunch, and dinner
- Rye: Restaurant with pre-Prohibition era décor Rye is a hidden gem
- Sweet Chick: Southern comfort food restaurant with cocktails
- Momofuku Milk Bar: Milkshakes, cookies, and sweets
- Open Air Modern: Furniture shop
- A&G Merch: Furniture shop
- Beam: Home furnishings
Bushwick
- Café Ghia: European-style cafe
- Roberta’s: Wood-fired pizzas.
- Northeast Kingdom: New American meals with a basement for snacks & drinks
Fort Greene
- Walter’s: American eatery
- Roman’s: Locally sourced, daily changing New American small plates
- Martha: Creative American cooking with an Asian influence
- La Bagel Delight: Hand-rolled bagels & spreads, plus hot & cold sandwiches & subs
- The Brooklyn Flea: Saturday open-air market with antiques, vintage clothes, crafts & street food
- French Garment Cleaners Co.: Boutique carrying an assortment of high-end fashion for men and women
Prospect Heights
- Ample Hills Creamery: Ice cream
Park Slope/Gowanus
- Buttermilk Bakeshop: Bakery featuring all types of sweets, cakes and ice creams
- L'Albero Gelato: Italian cafe with housemade gelato, pastries, panini, espresso & wine
- Talde: Creative Pan-Asian menu
- Lot 2: New American menu & cocktails
- Four & Twenty Blackbirds: Cozy bakery & cafe with handmade pies
- Applewood: New American cuisine served in a relaxed setting
- D'mai Urban Spa: Small but elegant nail care offering organic alternatives
Red Hook
- Hometown Barbeque: Rustic counter-service with slowly smoked meats, craft beer & live music on weekends.
- Red Hook Winery
- Cacao Prieto: Chocolate maker & liquor distillery
- Baked: Quaint bakeshop with cookies, brownies, cakes & breakfast pastries
- Home/Made: Veggie-heavy New American small plates
- Red Hook Lobster Pound: Casual eatery offering seafood dishes including lobster rolls & clam chowder
- Defonte’s Sandwich Shop: Sandwich shop featuring heroes stuffed with fried eggplant or chicken parmesan
- Foxy and Winston: Whimsical stationary, textile shop, and home goods
- Van Brunt Shopping Strip: Crafts, vintage, and highly acclaimed eating and drinking options