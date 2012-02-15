Garden Pavilion, Seattle

Though the footprint of the structure is quite small, just 20' x 12', it has a remarkable number of green features, including a Warmboard radiant subfloor, tilt-turn windows and doors handcrafted from Douglas fir, reclaimed wood used for the rafters, a dual flush toilet, and is oriented for passive heating and cooling. "It was important for us to be green, but we weren't chasing LEED," says resident Jon Zimmerman. The exterior boasts a standing-seam copper and cedar rain screen.



The double-height space is flooded with daylight, which Zimmerman says is one of his favorite points of the design, especially considering how notoriously gloomy Seattle can be. One of my favorite aspects of the design is the rolling ladder used to access the 50-square-foot loft space that acts as an office, which is made from salvaged components.







Architect: Gary Shoemaker, Gary Shoemaker Architects PC

Interior Finish Selection: Kim Mankoski, Ninebark Design/Build

Landscape Design: Ninebark Design/Build

General Contractor: Ninebark Design/Build

Design and Permitting Consultant: Jared Hoke, Red Oke Studio

