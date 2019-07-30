Subscribe
Shonquis Moreno
Stories
An Art-Filled House With an Eccentric Floor Plan Sits on San Francisco Bay
A house with a pinwheel-shaped plan becomes a wide-open home for two art and design collectors.
Shonquis Moreno
An Architect Unites Three Brutalist Villas He Designed on Sardinia in the 1970s
Forty years after creating a cluster of utopic villas on Sardinia, an architect returns with a new team to create a single...
Shonquis Moreno
The Feiz Brothers: Pursuing Clarity in Design
Two Iran-born brothers—each running multidisciplinary studios, 5,000 miles apart—discuss the similarities and differences in...
Shonquis Moreno
Designer Focus: Brad Ascalon
As commissions for new furniture and lighting roll in, third-generation designer Brad Ascalon carries on the family tradition.
Shonquis Moreno
Turkish Contemporary Design at ICFF 2013: WantedDesign
This May an exhibition of contemporary Turkish design was on display at the third installment of the Wanted Design fair, a...
Shonquis Moreno
Furniture Designer Spotlight: La Chance
An enterprising duo mines their respective creative and business backgrounds to create a furniture collection with French roots...
Shonquis Moreno