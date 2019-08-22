Fashion, particularly the work of the British-Turkish designer Hussein Chalayan and the late Alexander McQueen, excites the young Swedish designer. Classically tailored suits inspired him to make chairs in which a contemporary aesthetic blends with classical structures. For his RE:Cover series, he cleverly transformed vintage chairs found at flea markets into new ones by replacing their original backrests with sculptural forms made of moldable polyester felt, in the process garnering worldwide attention. He relishes the hands-on creation process. "By putting more craft into the creation of these objects, I could experiment with the shapes of the chairs, creating different ones. In an industrial process, this variation would be impossible."

