Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
Dieter Van Den Storm
Follow
Latest
3
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
StokkeAustad
Jonas R. Stokke and Øystein Austad met in a portfolio review at the Oslo School of Architecture in 2004 and have worked together...
Dieter Van Den Storm
Fredrik Färg
Fredrik Färg originally wanted to be an interior architect, but the urge to create objects with his hands won out.
Dieter Van Den Storm
Pia Wüstenberg
Pia Wüstenberg, a young German-Finnish designer based in London, graduated just last year from the Royal College of Art (RCA).
Dieter Van Den Storm