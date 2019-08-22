Stories

StokkeAustad
Jonas R. Stokke and Øystein Austad met in a portfolio review at the Oslo School of Architecture in 2004 and have worked together...
Fredrik Färg
Fredrik Färg originally wanted to be an interior architect, but the urge to create objects with his hands won out.
Pia Wüstenberg
Pia Wüstenberg, a young German-Finnish designer based in London, graduated just last year from the Royal College of Art (RCA).
