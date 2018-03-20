Hit the Road With This Chic Camper on Sale For $28K

If you've ever fantasized about living on the road—or simply traveling in style—RV fixer-uppers Steve and Trina Sholin can assist with turning that dream into reality. In fact, the Phoenix–based duo have recently listed a 440-square-foot Keystone Montana Fifth Wheel for sale, after transforming it into a stylish home on wheels. Keep scrolling to read more about the remarkable renovation and see some of the fascinating "before" and "after" photos.

The Sholins purchased this Keystone Montana Fifth Wheel camper when they originally moved to Arizona as a way to explore the state. Photo Categories:

Get the Renovations Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

Seeking out tired-looking spaces and making them beautiful again has become a huge passion for the couple. The husband-and-wife team began their careers as RV fixer-uppers five years ago, after they spent time living in a travel trailer while Steve was working on road construction projects.



The kitchen before the renovation. Photo Categories:

"I started looking at the potential that these travel trailers had, and slowly started making changes to our own RV. I redecorated it to make it feel more like a home by adding lamps, artwork, pillows, throws, and beautiful bedding," says Trina.



Steps leading to the bedroom before the renovation. Photo Categories:

A sheepskin rug, a weave hanging on the wall, and vibrant fabrics add much personality to the newly renovated mobile home.

The couple originally bought this Fifth Wheel when they relocated to Phoenix, Arizona, as a way to explore the state. Although the camper was in desperate need of renovation, they were both excited for the challenge.

A skylight window illuminates the bedroom, which appears larger than it is because of the closet with mirror-clad sliding doors.

"This time we went all out, gutted everything, and redesigned our new trailer in our own style," says Steve.



The Sholin's used Smartcore wood-effect vinyl floors in Tahitian Walnut for the new flooring.

For the renovation, the Sholins replaced all the flooring and lighting fixtures, painted the walls and cabinets, and remodeled the original plastic shower area. New hardware was also incorporated into the bathroom.



This LNC Plug-in Wall Lamp with a swing arm is from World Market.

They refurnished the trailer and designed the interior to have a modern Scandinavian-inspired look. "We were really happy with the outcome, and have enjoyed many camping trips with our family. We now are selling this RV so we can begin redecorating another one," states Trina.



A renovated bathroom with a new showerstall and tiled wall.

The kitchen has a fireplace, oven, microwave, electric cooktop, and plenty of discreet storage.

"We wanted to design space that would feel as comfortable, warm and efficient as our own home. We used a similar material palette and colors that we did with our own home, and we’re very pleased with the outcome. The RV really looks like a tiny version of our permanent residence, but on wheels," she explains.



Clean white cabinetry blends in with the walls to make the space feel larger.

This gray, Hemnes/Rattviken sink cabinet is from IKEA and with two drawers.

A chrome-plated IKEA Brogrund bath faucet with strainer.

The walls of the bathroom were also painted white.

An up-close look at the Keystone Montana Fifth Wheel.

The kitchen workstation faces a window, allowing for ample amounts of natural light.