6 Ways to Declutter and Free Up Space in Your Bedroom

Here are six ideas to help you declutter and free up space in your bedroom so that it exudes a sense of serenity and calm that befits a place of rest and rejuvenation. 1. Customized Wardrobes The trouble with store-bought wardrobe systems is that they don’t always meet your needs or fit your space. Rather than purchasing a standard wardrobe, think about the clothing, shoes, accessories, bedding, towels, and blankets that you own. Then, consider having your wardrobe custom-made with just the right number of hanging rods, compartments, and drawers to accommodate the items you want to store. This way, you can find an area that will easily allow for storage without taking up valuable space that you may need for something else. It will also maximize wardrobe space and keep all apparel out of sight.

This apartment's built-in closets are deep and have mirrors on one side. Spotlights set flush overhead provide light and also allow the maximum amount of storage, all the way to the ceiling.

In such a small space "you have to organize, and every piece takes a decision," says resident Heidi Wright. The couple keep things they use less frequently, like guest bedding, in the higher cabinets.

2. Beds With Built-In Storage Instead of letting the space under your bed go to waste, why not design or buy a bed frame with a smart storage system? Drawers located under your box spring or mattress will not only help keep your room tidy, but they also help free up floor space that would otherwise be allocated for a separate freestanding dresser.



Tom's compact bedroom feels much larger thanks to interlocking shelves and storage. The plywood bed and surrounding shelving were custom-built by Wilkin and a hired carpenter.

Storage under the bed and floor hides clutter in the master bedroom.

Paxton storage ottoman in Portofino smoke leather from Room & Board

4. Make Your Bedroom a Tech-Free Zone Make rest a priority in your bedroom by removing your tech devices including televisions, computers, and laptops. Unsightly wires, electrical plugs, and chargers that accompany computers and entertainment systems can make your bedroom feel more like an office than a soothing snooze zone. If you move your technology out of your bedroom, there’s a good chance you’ll be falling asleep quicker than usual.

5. Keep Furniture and Decor to a Minimum Reduce the number of built-in and loose furniture items in your bedroom. Keep small lamps to a minimum—all you need is one desk lamp or a floor lamp, which can double up as a reading light at night. If you want to include a writing desk, choose a small, lightweight piece that you can easily move to another part of your home if needed. Avoid an excess amount of built-in shelving or cabinetry as these can make your room look small and cramped.

In the master bedroom, a Droog Milk Bottle lamp hangs next to a Fluttua Bed designed by Daniele Lago. An artwork by Brooke Westlund hangs over a custom pet door for the client’s dog, Kona.

6. Murphy Beds and Stow-Away Furniture Murphy beds, sofa beds, writing desks that can be hidden away, and nesting side tables are good choices if you want to free up as much space as possible while keeping your bedroom neat and streamlined. Stow-away furniture is particularly useful if you live in a tiny space and want to use your bedroom for other purposes during the day. Take a look at some of our favorite hidden beds here.

