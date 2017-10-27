6 Ways to Declutter and Free Up Space in Your Bedroom
Here are six ideas to help you declutter and free up space in your bedroom so that it exudes a sense of serenity and calm that befits a place of rest and rejuvenation.
1. Customized Wardrobes
The trouble with store-bought wardrobe systems is that they don’t always meet your needs or fit your space. Rather than purchasing a standard wardrobe, think about the clothing, shoes, accessories, bedding, towels, and blankets that you own. Then, consider having your wardrobe custom-made with just the right number of hanging rods, compartments, and drawers to accommodate the items you want to store. This way, you can find an area that will easily allow for storage without taking up valuable space that you may need for something else. It will also maximize wardrobe space and keep all apparel out of sight.
2. Beds With Built-In Storage
Instead of letting the space under your bed go to waste, why not design or buy a bed frame with a smart storage system? Drawers located under your box spring or mattress will not only help keep your room tidy, but they also help free up floor space that would otherwise be allocated for a separate freestanding dresser.
Shop Our Picks
Matera Bed with Storage from Design Within Reach, Designed by Sean Yoo, $3,325 – $5,585
Nest Storage Bed from Design Within Reach, Designed by Niels Bendtsen, $2,885.00 – $5,245.00
Most Storage Platform Bed by Parisot from Wayfair, $589
3. Storage Benches and Ottomans
An effective way to introduce seating and extra storage is with a storage bench or ottoman at the foot of your bed. This can be a good place to keep your bed linens, towels, or your duvet in the summer.
Shop Our Picks
Mimico Storage Ottoman by Gus Modern From AllModern, $950
Filton Storage Ottoman from AllModern, $119
Movie Salt and Pepper Storage Ottoman from CB2, $499
4. Make Your Bedroom a Tech-Free Zone
Make rest a priority in your bedroom by removing your tech devices including televisions, computers, and laptops. Unsightly wires, electrical plugs, and chargers that accompany computers and entertainment systems can make your bedroom feel more like an office than a soothing snooze zone. If you move your technology out of your bedroom, there’s a good chance you’ll be falling asleep quicker than usual.
5. Keep Furniture and Decor to a Minimum
Reduce the number of built-in and loose furniture items in your bedroom. Keep small lamps to a minimum—all you need is one desk lamp or a floor lamp, which can double up as a reading light at night. If you want to include a writing desk, choose a small, lightweight piece that you can easily move to another part of your home if needed. Avoid an excess amount of built-in shelving or cabinetry as these can make your room look small and cramped.
6. Murphy Beds and Stow-Away Furniture
Murphy beds, sofa beds, writing desks that can be hidden away, and nesting side tables are good choices if you want to free up as much space as possible while keeping your bedroom neat and streamlined. Stow-away furniture is particularly useful if you live in a tiny space and want to use your bedroom for other purposes during the day. Take a look at some of our favorite hidden beds here.