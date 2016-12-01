Finn Juhl Design Hotel Opens in Nagano, Japan

The small town of Hakuba in Nagano, situated in a valley surrounded by the Japanese alps, is known for its superlative powder snow and its breathtaking natural beauty. The founders of Onecollection, Ivan Hansen and Hans Henrik Sørensen, who were granted the rights to produce Finn Juhl's designs in 2000 by his wife, Hanne Wilhelm Hansen, purchased a vintage ski chalet in the area and set out to outfit it completely in the Danish master's creations.

Nagano has more than 100 ski runs and features mountain heights up to nearly 10,000 feet. The hotel is located just steps from the ski-jumping hill used during Nagano's 1998 Winter Olympics.

Onecollection already has deep ties to Japan, as part of the Finn Juhl range of furniture is produced there in the company's Japanese workshop.

Every room features Juhl pieces, complemented by black-framed windows, exposedbeams, light hardwood floors, and white walls. The hotel is diminutive, consisting of six double rooms, a dining hall, several shared lounge areas, and an accompanying bar. Each double room is named after the furniture—The Chieftain room, The Poet room, The Japan room,The Pelican room, The 46-room and The France room.