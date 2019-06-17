Subscribe
Georgina Gustin
Stories
An Extended Family Pulls Together to Transform a Late ’70s House Near Philadelphia
For a modern renovation in Pennsylvania, everyone involved—clients, architect, builder, neighbors, even the previous owners—is...
Georgina Gustin
After a Fire, a Maryland Couple Turn to Charred Wood to Rebuild Their House
In a clearing in a Maryland forest, a sanctuary emerges from the chaos of a ﬁre, supported by charred wood walls.
Georgina Gustin
Each Generation Builds on the Last at This Rural Retreat in Western Pennsylvania
An architect adds a pair of rustic modern wings to her childhood home outside Pittsburgh, becoming the third generation to make...
Georgina Gustin
Incoming IIDA Head Gabrielle Bullock Makes Diversity Priority One
The ﬁrst order of business for the incoming president of the International Interior Design Association is tackling diversity.
Georgina Gustin
Meet a Seasoned Blacksmith Who Reveals His Art's Painstaking Process
A blacksmith strikes a path that’s more modern than medieval.
Georgina Gustin
How to Update a Midcentury Modern Gem
Midcentury completists score the ultimate catch: a 1959 post-and-beam fixer-upper in which to showcase their sprawling collection.
Georgina Gustin