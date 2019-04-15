Facing the Elements
Dwell Magazine + Home Tours

Facing the Elements

Add to
Like
Share
By Sarah Amelar / Photos by John Ellis
Incorporating concrete, glass wood, and steel, a house in Malibu stands up to its challenging site.

Carlos Dell’Acqua’s decision to build a home on a steep site in Malibu began with a chance encounter. In late 2000, he was hiking and paused at a vacant lot to catch his breath and take in the spectacular view. Suddenly, a neighbor appeared. "Nice, isn’t it?" she said. "But it’s not for sale!" 

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.

Try Dwell+ for Free

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Introducing Dwell+

Learn More

Exclusive Home Tours

Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.

Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.

The Dwell Archive

Dig into years of Dwell magazine.

Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.

Sourcebook

The definitive list of products and professionals.

Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.