Ezra Stoller’s Architectural Photography Brought Modernism to the Masses

The renowned 20th-century photographer brought an architect’s eye to his signature images of the postwar buildings he helped make famous.
Ezra Stoller documented some of the most famous buildings of the 20th century, among them Ludwig Mies van der Rohe’s Seagram Building, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Guggenheim Museum, and Eero Saarinen’s TWA Terminal. The renowned architectural photographer’s work has been widely credited with introducing modernism to the masses in the postwar era. From the late 1930s into the 1980s, Stoller photographed buildings by many of the period’s leading architects, including Mies, Wright, and Saarinen, as well as Le Corbusier, Marcel Breuer, Walter Gropius, Alvar Aalto, Paul Rudolph, Louis Kahn, Philip Johnson, I.M. Pei, Richard Meier, and others.

Frank Lloyd Wright was commissioned to design the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City in the early 1940s. Ezra Stoller photographed the building when it opened in 1959.

Before he earned his reputation as "the photographer who made architects famous," Stoller—born in Chicago in 1915—trained as a draftsman at New York University, where he took photography classes but ultimately graduated with a degree in industrial design in 1938. In the early 1940s, Stoller worked briefly for photographer Paul Strand in the Office of Emergency Management, then was drafted during World War II and taught photography at the Army Signal Corps Photo Center. From the 1950s into the 1980s, Stoller established himself as one of the most in-demand architectural photographers of his generation, alongside only Julius Shulman, who documented California modernism. (Some even called Stoller, who lived in New York, "the East Coast Julius Shulman.")

Stoller photographed Eero Saarinen’s TWA Terminal at Idlewild Airport (now JFK) in 1962, the year it opened.

Using a large-format camera and shooting almost exclusively in black-and-white, Stoller captured modern buildings at precise angles and in precise lighting—skills that earned him the respect of, and commissions from, many leading modernist architects. Philip Johnson once said that no modern building is complete until it has been "Stollerized." Meanwhile, architectural critic Paul Goldberger wrote that Stoller’s photographs "in and of themselves played a major role in shaping the public’s perception of what modern architecture is all about."

Ludwig Mies van der Rohe’s Seagram Building in New York City was "Stollerized" in 1958.

Stoller’s work was also featured in publications such as Architectural Record, Architectural Forum, House Beautiful, and Fortune. In 1961, he became the first architectural photographer to be awarded a medal for his contributions to the field by the American Institute of Architects. In 1966, Stoller founded Esto, an architectural agency now run by his daughter.

Beyond the Guggenheim Museum, Stoller photographed a number of Frank Lloyd Wright buildings, including Fallingwater in Pennsylvania (pictured above in 1963), the Marin County Civic Center in California, and Wright’s own homes at Taliesin in Wisconsin and Taliesin West in Arizona.

"I see my work in a way that is analogous to a musician given a score to play who must bring it to life and make the piece as good as it can be," Stoller was quoted saying in a brochure for an exhibition of his photographs that was on view at the Williams College of Art in Williamstown, Massachusetts, where he’d been living, when he died at 89 on October 29, 2004. "While I cannot make a bad building good, I can draw out the strengths in a work that has strength."

Earlier in his career, Stoller photographed Alvar Aalto’s Finnish Pavilion for the 1939 World’s Fair in New York City.

Stoller photographed the Manufacturers Trust Company building in New York City, designed by Gordon Bunshaft of Skidmore, Owings &amp; Merrill, in 1954.

Stoller was commissioned to photograph Le Corbusier’s Notre-Dame du Haut in Ronchamp, France, in 1955.

Myron Goldsmith’s McMath-Pierce Solar Telescope at Kitt Peak National Observatory southwest of Tucson, Arizona, was photographed by Stoller in 1962.

Completed in 1965, the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in the La Jolla community of San Diego, California, is considered one of Louis Kahn’s greatest masterpieces. Stoller photographed the site in 1977.

Top photo courtesy Carnegie Museum of Art, © Ezra Stoller/Esto, Yossi Milo Gallery

This article was originally published on April 16, 2014. It was updated on October 29, 2024, to include current information.

William Lamb
Will Lamb is a writer and editor based in Jersey City, New Jersey. He served as a senior editor at Dwell from 2013 to 2015.

