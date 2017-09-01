Experience New York City's Eclectic Side at One of These Modern Short-Term Rentals
Vacation Homes + Travel

Experience New York City's Eclectic Side at One of These Modern Short-Term Rentals

By Michele Koh Morollo
Stay at one of these short-term vacation rentals and enjoy some of the eclectic sophistication that makes New York City one of the world’s most dynamic, design-forward capitals.

A place where fashion and good design rule, it's no surprise that even vacation rentals in NYC reflect the city’s stylish character. Elements like sunlit terraces, high ceilings, exposed-brick walls, and arched windows work wonderfully with midcentury, modern, or Scandinavian-inspired decor to create these chic city pads and lofts where you can crash after busy days exploring the Big Apple. 

Curated and Fully-Serviced Townhouse in Tribeca 

Average Price: $1,426/night

With a large roof terrace, a master bedroom with dramatic arched windows, a bedroom with curved-glass walls, and a floating glass staircase, this elegant townhouse evokes the vintage cool of a Mad Men set.

Two-Bedroom Bowery Suites

Average Price: $397/night

The Bowery Suites are a collection of serviced apartments located in the West Village, Soho, and the Meatpacking District. They feature modern, Scandinavian interiors and offer easy access to the cool bars and restaurants located in these hip NYC hoods.

Decorated with a mix of bohemian and midcentury furnishings, this spacious 1,500-square-feet loft with high ceilings and exposed-brick walls is a cozy refuge in a creative neighborhood.

Park Slope Brownstone

Average Price: $287/night

Combining modern decor with historic elements like a 19th-century marble fireplace, this two-bedroom brownstone apartment in Brooklyn's Park Slope neighborhood offers easy access to the borough's many restaurants.

Art-Filled Tribeca Loft

Average Price: $990/night

This stunning 1,700-square-foot loft apartment in Tribeca has a master bedroom with an en-suite marble-filled bathroom and large walk-in shower. Plus, the open living room is decked out with plenty of interesting artwork.

Fitted with 11 massive windows that overlook both Brooklyn and Manhattan, this three-bedroom loft has a fully-equipped gourmet kitchen, which makes it a great choice if you're planning on doing lots of cooking and eating in.

Close to train stations and some of the city’s best restaurants, this four-story renovated brownstone in Brooklyn's Park Slope neighborhood has a large bathroom with a clawfoot tub and three decks—one of which is a stunning private roof deck where guests can enjoy views of the neighborhood below. &nbsp;&nbsp;

This simple and compact fifth-floor apartment in Gramercy has a lofted bedroom, making it perfect for a traveling couple.&nbsp;

