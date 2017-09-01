View Photos
Experience New York City's Eclectic Side at One of These Modern Short-Term Rentals
Add to
Like
Share
By Michele Koh Morollo –
Stay at one of these short-term vacation rentals and enjoy some of the eclectic sophistication that makes New York City one of the world’s most dynamic, design-forward capitals.
A place where fashion and good design rule, it's no surprise that even vacation rentals in NYC reflect the city’s stylish character. Elements like sunlit terraces, high ceilings, exposed-brick walls, and arched windows work wonderfully with midcentury, modern, or Scandinavian-inspired decor to create these chic city pads and lofts where you can crash after busy days exploring the Big Apple.
Curated and Fully-Serviced Townhouse in Tribeca
Average Price: $1,426/night
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Two-Bedroom Bowery Suites
Average Price: $397/night
Eclectic and Sun-Filled Loft on the Bowery
Average Price: $550/night
Park Slope Brownstone
Average Price: $287/night
Art-Filled Tribeca Loft
Average Price: $990/night
Loft With Views of Both Brooklyn and Manhattan
Average Price: $350/night
Four-Story Brooklyn Townhouse With a Private Roof-Deck
Average Price: $287/night
Cozy Gramercy Apartment With a Lofted Bed
Average Price: $271/night