Experience New York City's Eclectic Side at One of These Modern Short-Term Rentals

A place where fashion and good design rule, it's no surprise that even vacation rentals in NYC reflect the city’s stylish character. Elements like sunlit terraces, high ceilings, exposed-brick walls, and arched windows work wonderfully with midcentury, modern, or Scandinavian-inspired decor to create these chic city pads and lofts where you can crash after busy days exploring the Big Apple.

Average Price: $1,426/night

