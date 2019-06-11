These Geometric Cabins Glow Like Lanterns in a Vietnamese Forest
Designed by Ho Chi Minh City–based Mỹ An Architects, these rectilinear cabins provide workspaces and accommodations for up to 10 people working at the nearby Ta Nung Homestay resort. Sited in a lush highland landscape approximately 11 miles from Dalat, Vietnam, the two separate cabins are connected by a shared structural base which is elevated on stilts to help protect the forest floor.
Built from locally sourced pine, the 5,400-square-foot project quietly blends into its natural setting. The cozy, richly textured interiors feature thoughtfully placed windows that frame beautiful forest views while welcoming in plenty of daylight.
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The project—dubbed the Executive Office of Ta Nung Homestay—is designed to foster collaboration among workers who help run the resort's administration system, all while providing a peaceful, environmentally sensitive retreat.
The structures contain various working areas and several living rooms, bedrooms, and baths. The spaces are connected by a large community terrace where people can meet and mingle.
"The working space was designed for openness and collaboration, as well as for appreciating nature," explain the architects. "The structure is balanced by a centrally located open area, which serves as a community terrace, connecting the main office with the main living quarters."
"One critical challenge of this project was figuring out how to make the office easy to find at night, since it is located in the middle of a forest," says the firm. "The solution was to turn the space into a glowing lantern, illuminated by multiple low-fractional rating lights with warm color. This allowed the property to become a livelier space, and one that is much more recognizable in the dark."
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