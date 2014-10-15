Eileen Gray Documentary Premieres in Tribeca
Premiering tonight at the annual Architectural & Design Film Festival in New York, Gray Matters examines the life of modernist icon Eileen Gray, whose work in furniture, interior design and architecture was aptly described as a "rolling experiment through the decades." Director Marco Orsini traces the arc of Gray's creativity and influence with insight from a score of scholars, collectors and designers, from her early years working in Paris to her extraordinary home designs to her reemergence after a period of obscurity. A scholary showcase for timeless work created in the dawn of Modernst design, Gray Matters provides a full account of a career once tragically set aside out of neglect.
