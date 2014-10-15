Eileen Gray Documentary Premieres in Tribeca

e.1027



A symbol of both Modernist thinking and Gray's formal and graceful entrance into the field of architecture, this seaside villa in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France, also represented her relationship with Romanian architecture critic Jean Bodovici, who encouraged her to explore the discipline. A central focus of a Gray biopic set for release next year, a target of Corbusier's envy, and a structure embroiled in controversy over a questionable restoration, e.1027 boasts its own compelling biography, with white walls that could speak to one of the more charged feuds in architectural history. Gray Matters explores the features and philosophies of this concrete villa, and how it relates to Gray's later buildings.