Patrick Sisson
154
Stories
43
Collections
Who Knew a Relaxing Tropical Retreat Could Be Made of Shipping Containers?
This modern residence and gallery near San Jose, Costa Rica uses metal boxes like puzzle pieces to create a photographer's dream...
Patrick Sisson
15 Modern Summer Rentals
Plan your summer getaways with our picks for Airbnb rentals with great design.
Presented by
Dwell
and
Airbnb
Look Out for This Industrial Italian Pied-à-Terre on Airbnb
Minimal space meets maximum durability in a beautifully sparse Turin apartment.
Presented by
Dwell
and
Airbnb
You'll Yearn For Summer After You See This Prefab Bar
Nicknamed the Green Lantern, this portable bar in Buenos Aires saves the day (and the night).
Patrick Sisson
An Impressive 20-Foot Skylight Transforms a Jumbled Chicago Home
By opening up the atrium of a historic residence in Chicago, an architect shows it may take more than a first (or second) draft...
Patrick Sisson
This Farmhouse-Style Home Gets a Clever and Geometric Update
A relaxed interior and radical roof make a home more sociable and energy-efficient.
Patrick Sisson