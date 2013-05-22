Dwell Los Angeles Home Tours Day #1 Preview: West Side

We visit a house on the sand at the southernmost end of Malibu defined by architect Bruce Bolander’s signature approaches, including sensitivity to the site and a wildly colored kitchen. In a nod to the west side’s rich arts community, two of the homes—the Wong Residence and Studio by Paul Murdoch in Santa Monica and architect Molly Reid’s Garten & Reid Residence in Venice—are innovative examples of combined live-work projects, integrating art studios in two very different ways. For the Mazess house in Santa Monica, a project completed in two phases, AIA Award–winning architect Michael W. Folonis envisioned a series of concrete planes for the facade. And Sebastian Mariscal designed the almost-hidden Dwell Home Venice—with its series of outdoor rooms—around a single pine tree dominating the site.