Dwell Los Angeles Home Tours Day #1 Preview: West Side

By Erika Heet
Representing the architectural eclecticism of L.A.’s west side, the five homes selected for day one of the Dwell Los Angeles Home Tours, to be held on Saturday, June 15, include both midcentury and contemporary examples as well as new construction and remodels—all varying embodiments of modern architecture.

We visit a house on the sand at the southernmost end of Malibu defined by architect Bruce Bolander’s signature approaches, including sensitivity to the site and a wildly colored kitchen. In a nod to the west side’s rich arts community, two of the homes—the Wong Residence and Studio by Paul Murdoch in Santa Monica and architect Molly Reid’s Garten & Reid Residence in Venice—are innovative examples of combined live-work projects, integrating art studios in two very different ways. For the Mazess house in Santa Monica, a project completed in two phases, AIA Award–winning architect Michael W. Folonis envisioned a series of concrete planes for the facade. And Sebastian Mariscal designed the almost-hidden Dwell Home Venice—with its series of outdoor rooms—around a single pine tree dominating the site.

Bruce Bolander’s design for the Gould residence includes floor-to-ceiling glass on the ocean side.

For information on purchasing tickets for the West Side tour, visit our Dwell Los Angeles Home Tours page. Stay tuned for previews of the Dwell Los Angeles Home Tours Day #2 and Day #3, in the East Side and Downtown and Canyons and Valley areas, respectively.

The master bedroom of the Gould Residence includes a custom bed by the architect, a white oak wall, and a pole sconce by Orange.

Known for his colorful kitchens, Bolander brought to the Gould Residence gray laminated cabinets, a kelly-green powder-coated-aluminum shelf, and Alvar Aalto barstools. Photo courtesy of Mike Schwartz.

The elemental quality and gridded composition of resident Diana Wong’s art is reflected in the curtain wall of the front façade of the Wong Residence and Studio by Paul Murdoch Architects.

To support the artist’s activity, customized features in the studio of the Wong Residence include large sliding panels for storing paintings and a mixing counter with a sink, brush rack, and shelves for paint storage.

The living room walls completely retract to connect the home with the outside.

The Mazess House first “addition”—considered such for the retention of a portion of the original 1919 home’s footprint—was incorporated in 1996 by AIA Award–winning Michael W. Folonis.

A studio and recording space was added to the Mazess House in 2004.

Perched atop a hill in Santa Monica, the Mazess House is filled with natural light.

The bones of the original 1940s Garten & Reid Residence are intact; architect Molly Reid played off the 1969 addition with late-mid-century references.

Garten’s husband, sculptor Cliff Reid, envisioned the vibrant wood wall separating the living room and kitchen.

The art studio at the Garten & Reid Residence is located across the rear yard, and acts as a contemporary counterpoint to the house’s midcentury leanings.

As in other homes by Sebastian Mariscal, such as the Wabi House in San Diego, a series of light and shadows interact against the facade of Dwell Home Venice.

A bridge from the bedrooms to the entertainment areas of Dwell Home Venice traverses the rear yard.

The striking black-cedar finish surrounds the bedroom courtyard of Dwell Home Venice.

