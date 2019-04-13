Dwell and Dan Brunn Architecture Take an Unconventional Approach With Bridge House
Dwell Magazine + Prefab Homes

Dwell and Dan Brunn Architecture Take an Unconventional Approach With Bridge House

Add to
Like
Share
By Jenny Xie
Presented by DBArchitecture
Embodying innovations in technology, architecture, and lifestyle, the 200-foot-long residence in Hancock Park, Los Angeles will span a brook that runs through the grounds.

Built in the elaborate style of the Italian Renaissance, the Breakers is no doubt an unlikely inspiration for the modern, efficient structures that define Dan Brunn Architecture. Nonetheless, it was a visit to the Vanderbilt family’s summer retreat in Newport, Rhode Island, that planted the seed for Bridge House, a new collaboration between Dan Brunn Architecture and Dwell that is now underway in Los Angeles. When completed, the innovative residence will stretch 200 feet across the grounds, straddling a brook in an architectural maneuver that gives the project its name.

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.

Try Dwell+ for Free

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Introducing Dwell+

Learn More

Exclusive Home Tours

Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.

Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.

The Dwell Archive

Dig into years of Dwell magazine.

Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.

Sourcebook

The definitive list of products and professionals.

Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.