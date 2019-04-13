Dwell and Dan Brunn Architecture Take an Unconventional Approach With Bridge House

Built in the elaborate style of the Italian Renaissance, the Breakers is no doubt an unlikely inspiration for the modern, efficient structures that define Dan Brunn Architecture. Nonetheless, it was a visit to the Vanderbilt family’s summer retreat in Newport, Rhode Island, that planted the seed for Bridge House, a new collaboration between Dan Brunn Architecture and Dwell that is now underway in Los Angeles. When completed, the innovative residence will stretch 200 feet across the grounds, straddling a brook in an architectural maneuver that gives the project its name.