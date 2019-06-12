Subscribe
DBArchitecture
Stories
Los Angeles Bridge House by Dwell and Dan Brunn Architecture Nears Completion
With windows installed and exterior cladding in place, Dan Brunn Architecture’s Bridge House forges closer to completion in L.A.
Presented by
Dwell
,
Western Window Systems
,
DBArchitecture
, and
Real Cedar
Dan Brunn Architecture and Dwell Break Ground on Bridge House in L.A.
With the structural framework in place, Dan Brunn Architecture’s Bridge House takes shape.
Presented by
Dwell
and
DBArchitecture
Dwell and Dan Brunn Architecture Take an Unconventional Approach With Bridge House
Embodying innovations in technology, architecture, and lifestyle, the 200-foot-long residence in Hancock Park, Los Angeles will...
Presented by
Dwell
and
DBArchitecture