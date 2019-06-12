Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
Western Window Systems
Follow
Latest
6
Stories
14
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
Los Angeles Bridge House by Dwell and Dan Brunn Architecture Nears Completion
With windows installed and exterior cladding in place, Dan Brunn Architecture’s Bridge House forges closer to completion in L.A.
Presented by
Dwell
,
Western Window Systems
,
DBArchitecture
, and
Real Cedar
Choosing Between Wood and Aluminum? Only One Material Meets a Modern Home's Needs
The strength and durability of aluminum windows and doors make them a safe investment for a modern home over the long term—and...
Presented by
Dwell
and
Western Window Systems
An Indoor/Outdoor Home in Minneapolis Defies a Harsh Climate
When Peterssen Keller Architecture set out to create a California-inspired property in Minneapolis, they decided to do so with an...
Presented by
Dwell
and
Western Window Systems
How to Pick the Most Energy-Efficient Windows and Doors
With doors and windows that are as energy-smart as they are beautiful, Western Window Systems makes prioritizing energy...
Presented by
Dwell
and
Western Window Systems
This Architect's Home Embraces Oceanfront Views
Architect Jonathan Segal and his son Matthew Segal built the Cresta to capitalize on Southern California’s balmy climate.
Presented by
Dwell
and
Western Window Systems
This Sleek Desert Home Seems to Melt Into the Sky
Perched atop sandblasted masonry walls, the Staab residence is a stainless steel and glass structure that absorbs the Arizona...
Presented by
Dwell
and
Western Window Systems