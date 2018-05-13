The Doors Guitarist Robby Krieger's Restored L.A. Midcentury Asks $14M

While the property was originally built in 1971 by architect Matthew Leizer for The Doors guitarist Robby Krieger and his family, its ties to music don't stop there—it was also the former home of Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst. Now, this hexagon-shaped dwelling with a bonafide rock and roll past is offered at $13,999,000 .

Influenced by the architectural styles of both John Lautner and Frank Lloyd Wright, the angular home wraps around a central pool and patio with multiple spaces that encourage indoor/outdoor living. Current homeowner Adam Bold, a businessman and host of the national radio show The Mutual Fund Show , hired architect Astra Woodcraft and Brown Design Group in 2016 to help him restore the property to its original glory.

Agent Sacha Radford explains, "When Adam and I first toured the property in the summer of 2016, when it was an abandoned construction site, stripped to the studs with debris everywhere, he immediately described his vision with so much excitement and passion, and I knew this home would be no ordinary spec project. Where so many other developers would have demo-ed the house, he felt its soul, connected with its history and its uniqueness, and wanted not only to preserve it, but to resurrect it, and create a legacy property that a new owner would treasure for generations." Keep scrolling for a property tour.