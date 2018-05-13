Try Dwell+ For Free
The Doors Guitarist Robby Krieger's Restored L.A. Midcentury Asks $14M
Midcentury Homes + Real Estate

The Doors Guitarist Robby Krieger's Restored L.A. Midcentury Asks $14M

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Boasting an impressive rock and roll pedigree, this revamped midcentury home in Bel Air is shaped like a hexagon.

While the property was originally built in 1971 by architect Matthew Leizer for The Doors guitarist Robby Krieger and his family, its ties to music don't stop there—it was also the former home of Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst. Now, this hexagon-shaped dwelling with a bonafide rock and roll past is offered at $13,999,000.

The entrance sets the tone for the home's indoor/outdoor midcentury feel. 

Influenced by the architectural styles of both John Lautner and Frank Lloyd Wright, the angular home wraps around a central pool and patio with multiple spaces that encourage indoor/outdoor living. Current homeowner Adam Bold, a businessman and host of the national radio show The Mutual Fund Show, hired architect Astra Woodcraft and Brown Design Group in 2016 to help him restore the property to its original glory.

The landing above the earthenware fireplace features an original frieze depicting an interpretation of The Doors band members.

Agent Sacha Radford explains, "When Adam and I first toured the property in the summer of 2016, when it was an abandoned construction site, stripped to the studs with debris everywhere, he immediately described his vision with so much excitement and passion, and I knew this home would be no ordinary spec project. Where so many other developers would have demo-ed the house, he felt its soul, connected with its history and its uniqueness, and wanted not only to preserve it, but to resurrect it, and create a legacy property that a new owner would treasure for generations." Keep scrolling for a property tour.

The "Brutalist-style" frieze was one of the original details preserved during the rebuild of the home. The custom walnut banquette is complete with Neutra-style trapezoidal cushions in fabric from Knoll. 

The geometric mural wall is ceramic tile with a solid walnut trim by Spanish company Mutina. 

Terrazzo tile floors with solid brass are featured throughout the open plan layout. The cork inserts between the ceiling's vaulted beams were inspired by home's original design. 

 The dining fixture is composed of resin "bubbles."

The dining room area opens to a terrace which evokes the "chic earthiness" of the era while incorporating an effortless indoor/outdoor lifestyle.

The customized walnut kitchen opens to the outdoors and features leathered Perla Venata Quartzite countertops and Miele appliances. 

The master bedroom boasts a switch-operated DaVinci gas fireplace. 

The master opens to the outdoor fire pit area, while blackout shades with sheer Knoll overlay drapes allow the homeowner to sleep undisturbed.

Two closets allow homeowners to claim personal storage space. 

One of the walk-in closets features walnut cabinetry.

The master bath features stainless-steel fixtures and leathered sequoia brown marble on the custom-built walnut cabinetry. 

Four bedrooms are interspersed throughout the 6,624-square-foot home.

This en-suite bath has custom cabinetry based on midcentury furniture. 

The central courtyard features a swimming pool that echoes the floor plan. 

Set on nearly 1.5 acres in lower Bel Air, the home features breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean and the Getty Museum. 

A backyard lounge area complete with a fire pit is perfect for al fresco entertaining. 

An aerial view of the property clearly shows the home's hexagon-shaped floor plan and central swimming pool courtyard. 

461 Bellagio Terrace is being listed for $13.99M by Sacha Radford of the Agency. See the full listing here.  

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.

Where to Stay in Los Angeles

