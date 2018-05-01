Design Digest: Yayoi Kusama, Gucci ArtLab, a Powerful Lynching Memorial, and More
Yayoi Kusama Plays Up Her Flower Obsession at the National Gallery of Victoria Triennial
At her latest exhibit for the inaugural National Gallery of Victoria Triennial, acclaimed Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama redirected her dot obsession toward a flower motif with her installation titled Flower Obsession (2017). Guests were given artificial gerbera daisies and flower stickers to place on any surface of their choosing in the faux apartment. Below is a glimpse at what the space looked like by the end of the triennial’s four-month run—it ended on April 18th.
(cover image by Eugene Hyland)
Gucci Reveals a Futuristic Center For Creativity, Craftsmanship, and Sustainability
The iconic Italian brand has just unveiled its ArtLab—a new 398,000-square-foot facility located on the outskirts of Florence, which will serve as a center for the production of both leather goods and shoes.
The revolutionary new space features a large, bold red staircase on the interior, and a vibrant, hand-painted facade featuring artwork by young talents who have recently worked with the house, including Unskilled Worker, Ignasi Monreal, Angelica Hicks, and Coco Capitan.
Common Seating Offers Architect-Designed Sofas at Affordable Prices
Danish brand Common Seating is on a mission to offer couches designed by some of the world's top designers and architects at accessible prices.
Using Kvadrat fabrics, a high-design aesthetic, and the firm belief that good design should also be affordable, the new collection launched with a selection of minimal styles from Chris L. Halstrøm (designer of the Georg collection for Skagerak), Studio David Thulstrup (designer of the Vipp Loft), and Geckeler Michels (designers of Muutu's Nerd chairs).
Upcoming collections will feature work from Bjarke Ingels Group, Shop Architects, and Baum Und Pferdgarten.
Inspired by Streetwear, IKEA's Latest Collection Includes Their First Skateboard
The Swedish superstore has teamed up with Los Angeles–based fashion designer Chris Stamp and freelance designer Maja Ganszyniec for a limited collection called SPÄNST that is scheduled to launch in May. Inspired by street fashion and an active lifestyle, SPÄNST will feature furniture, accessories, and even a skateboard.
A Powerful Lynching Memorial Opens in Alabama
The National Memorial for Peace and Justice opened last week in Montgomery, Alabama, and serves as the nation’s first memorial dedicated to "the legacy of enslaved black people, people terrorized by lynching, African Americans humiliated by racial segregation and Jim Crow, and people of color burdened with contemporary presumptions of guilt and police violence."
Designed by Mass Design Group in collaboration with the Equal Justice Initiative, the memorial is a powerful composition of 800 corten steel monuments—one for each county in the United States where a racial terror lynching took place. The names of the lynching victims are also engraved on the columns.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
See a sample