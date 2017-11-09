An Experimental New Hotel Includes a Steel Prefab and a Copenhagen Loft

Vipp got its start in 1939 with a pedal-controlled trash bin (a design that now sits among MoMA’s permanent design collection). In 2015, the company introduced a prefab shelter, and now, it’s branching out again—this time into the hospitality industry with the opening of the Vipp hotel.

Unlike traditional hotels, the Vipp hotel features three rooms in three distinct locations: a prefab shelter situated on the shore of Lake Immeln in Sweden, a Copenhagen loft designed by Studio David Thulstrup perched above the Vipp office, and a water pumping station converted by Studio David Thulstrup and Aarstiderne Arkitekter that opens in 2018.