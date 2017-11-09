An Experimental New Hotel Includes a Steel Prefab and a Copenhagen Loft
An Experimental New Hotel Includes a Steel Prefab and a Copenhagen Loft

By Jenny Xie
Danish brand Vipp allows guests to book design-forward rooms in the form of a lakeside prefab, an urban loft, and a converted industrial building.

Vipp got its start in 1939 with a pedal-controlled trash bin (a design that now sits among MoMA’s permanent design collection). In 2015, the company introduced a prefab shelter, and now, it’s branching out again—this time into the hospitality industry with the opening of the Vipp hotel.

Unlike traditional hotels, the Vipp hotel features three rooms in three distinct locations: a prefab shelter situated on the shore of Lake Immeln in Sweden, a Copenhagen loft designed by Studio David Thulstrup perched above the Vipp office, and a water pumping station converted by Studio David Thulstrup and Aarstiderne Arkitekter that opens in 2018.

At 55 square meters, the Vipp shelter is a steel prefab whose glass doors slide open to immerse guests in nature.

An Experimental New Hotel Includes a Steel Prefab and a Copenhagen Loft - Photo 2 of 9 -
The sleeping area features skylights that allow for stargazing at night.

A Vipp kitchen and fireplace offer an upscale dining experience, even in the wilderness.

The Vipp loft is a 400-square-meter space located above the Vipp offices in Copenhagen.

In addition to an ensuite main bedroom, the mezzanine floor sleeps two in a cozy sleeping nook.

The mezzanine also holds a library stocked with design titles. Below, a Vipp kitchen offers a refined cooking experience.

A fireplace and central heating keeps the open space warm and inviting.

Chimney House is a former water pumping station near the harbor of Northern Copenhagen, and will be hosting guests in early 2018.

The Vipp shelter sleeps two adults and runs €1,000 per night, while the loft sleeps up to four adults for €1,500 per night. For more information and to book a stay, visit Vipp hotel online.

