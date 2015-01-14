The Story of the Noguchi Table That Almost Wasn’t

The very table that cemented Isamu Noguchi’s status as a breakout 20th-century designer was almost lost to theft. The influential Japanese American artist himself nearly ended up a doctor, but in 1922, he dropped out of Columbia premed to pursue sculpture full time. The decision quickly paid off: Just a few years later, he received a coveted Guggenheim fellowship despite being three years below the minimum age requirement.

In the late ’20s through ’30s, Noguchi traveled extensively though Europe, Mexico, and Asia. He had a brief affair with Frida Kahlo, honed his craft as a landscape architect, and designed elaborate sets for famed dancer-choreographer Martha Graham (who went on to become a longtime collaborator). In 1942, after President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, which forcibly relocated and incarcerated thousands of Japanese Americans on the West Coast at internment camps, Noguchi went to Washington, D.C. to lobby for civil rights for Japanese Americans. He met John Collier, the commissioner of Bureau of Indian Affairs appointed by Roosevelt, who invited Noguchi to come live in a new camp being built on an Arizona reservation and teach arts and crafts, and help improve infrastructure conditions. Once there, however, Noguchi’s art supplies never arrived, and his design suggestions were ignored.