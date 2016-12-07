Design Chat: A Live Q&A With Chris Deam and Nick Dine

Submit your questions to Chris Deam and Nick Dine, the design duo behind the Modern by Dwell Magazine home collection which launches at Target on December 27.

For today's poll, we're switching things up. With the release of the Modern by Dwell Magazine lookbook, we're bringing designers Chris Deam and Nick Dine of the firm Deam + Dine on board to answer your questions about the new home collection for Target, their design process and inspiration, their involvement with Dwell, and anything else you would like to know. Submit your questions and comments below—Chris and Nick will be answering them throughout the day! Photo: Courtesy of Target