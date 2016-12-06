Deam + Dine Reveal Their Design Process Behind Modern by Dwell Magazine For Target

We spoke to designers Chris Deam and Nick Dine (of Deam + Dine) to learn about their creative process and to see how their ideas were brought to life. They began by telling us, "Our process is simple. We both had our own practices until recently—so, we enjoyed making the design process a shared experience, rather than a solo pursuit. You have to work together creatively—as both friends and business partners."



Scroll down to see sketches, renderings, and 3D models that came directly from the desks of Chris and Nick.