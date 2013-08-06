Cooking Expert-Approved Kitchenware from Provisions
Cooking Expert-Approved Kitchenware from Provisions

By Kelsey Keith
Provisions, a new online store launched by the minds behind Food52, brings artisanal, handmade design tools to your kitchen.

Amanda Hesser and Merrill Stubbs—both keen culinary minds and former journalists—started Food52, a cooking website with a holistic approach. (In a nutshell, you are what you eat; cooking your own food can improve your life.) This week, Food52 launches its own online store, Provisions, which features bakeware, tabletop pieces, storage items, linens, exclusives, vintage pieces, and foodstuffs for the pantry, all hand-selected by Hesser and Stubbs. 

Food52, the James Beard award-winning food and kitchen website founded by Amanda Hesser and Merrill Stubbs, has just opened a new e-commerce shop called Provisions, offering a curated selection of kitchenware, textiles, vintage bakeware, and pantry foodstuffs. Hesser and Stubbs know of what they speak: All the products and recipes shown on both sites are tested in their office kitchen.

Contining Food52's editorial focus, Provisions has also organized product collections, like small-batch jams and cocktail shakers, paired with related recipes, how-tos, and other content from the archive. Shop it now, and click through for nine brand-new picks from the store.

"Cocktail wares are finally coming out of a long design slump. We love the uninhibited bling of this Japanese-made gold jigger." 24-karat gold-plated jigger at Provisions, $34.

"We believe if you own oyster, clam, and crab knives, you'll be more likely to go to places where they're needed. Why not encourage good summertime habits?" Wellfleet oyster, little neck clam, and crab knives with leather wrap at Provisions, $150.

"Designed to soften with use and absorb with efficiency, these 100% linen tea towels are carefully sewn and handprinted one by one." Linen tea towel made in San Francisco by Studiopatró at Provisions, $24.

"These wood planks come in sugar maple, cedar, black cherry, and golden alder. aFire uses a 'shelter wood' method for harvesting their grilling planks: Trees are only cut if they aren’t promoting a healthy forest ecosystem, and if cutting them will provide more light for lower-level plants.' Set of four grilling planks at Provisions, $26.

"Double oven mitts have been used in Europe for many years, and they're just now making their way here. The double oven mitt conveniently hangs on the oven door and protects your forearms from any burns. We think these mitts are brilliant." Double oven mitts at Provisions, $35

"Many cooks focus on getting the pie crust just right, but then forget they have to get the fragile pie to the party or picnic in one piece. This handsome pie box does the trick, in style." Pie Box at Provisions, $35.

"These sturdy plates are made with fallen leaves -- it's difficult to get more sustainable than this." Verterra compostible dinnerware at Provisions, $15 for a set of 25

"Ben Jacobsen of Jacobsen's Salt Co. in Oregon, collects these oyster shells in the bay where he draws the sea water for his flakey sea salt. We use the shells for holding salt, coarsely ground pepper, and sliced citrus; we also think they make a fine soap dish." Jacobsen's Oyster salt cellar pair at Provisions, $16

"Of course, you can fill up these jars with small batch jams, but we also like to use them as condiment pots for capers and mustard; as vases; and as honey pots, too." Weck tulip jars at Provisions, $24-$30 for a set of six