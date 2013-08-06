Cooking Expert-Approved Kitchenware from Provisions
Amanda Hesser and Merrill Stubbs—both keen culinary minds and former journalists—started Food52, a cooking website with a holistic approach. (In a nutshell, you are what you eat; cooking your own food can improve your life.) This week, Food52 launches its own online store, Provisions, which features bakeware, tabletop pieces, storage items, linens, exclusives, vintage pieces, and foodstuffs for the pantry, all hand-selected by Hesser and Stubbs.
Contining Food52's editorial focus, Provisions has also organized product collections, like small-batch jams and cocktail shakers, paired with related recipes, how-tos, and other content from the archive. Shop it now, and click through for nine brand-new picks from the store.